India
YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Explainer Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Watch: Autorickshaw driver uses foot overbridge in Maharashtra to cross the highway,

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Palghar, Aug 19: A man drove his autorickshaw on a foot bridge above the busy Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway to cross lanes, a video of the incident that went viral on social media alerting police to the act.

    As per a study of the video, the incident has taken place in Virar in Maharashtra's Palghar district.

    Video grab

    In the video, the auto can be seen entering the footbridge, driving through and then descending the ramp with seeming ease.

    "We are studying the video to find out more. The driver used the ramp to drive his autorickshaw on the deck of the foot overbridge," a police officer said.

    The video is garnering likes and dislikes from people, many of whom have called it an example of people flouting traffic norms in a glaring and dangerous manner.

    Comments

    More VIRAL NEWS News  

    Read more about:

    viral news

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X