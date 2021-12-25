YouTube
    Watch: Anand Mahindra extends Christmas wishes with viral video of a 'happiness factory'

    New Delhi, Dec 25: Anand Mahindra, country's most Twitter savvy business tycoons, who floods his account with informative and funny videos, on Saturday came up with an unique video to wish people Merry Christmas.

    Anand Mahindra

    His video is full of a group of joyful children dancing and singing Christmas carols but without any musical instruments.

    In the 2 minutes video shared by Anand Mahindra, children can be seen dancing, singing using several makeshift objects that make sounds like buckets, pieces of wood were used for this wonderful performance. It also sends out a message that one can be super happy if they look at the positive side of every situation, be optimistinc and just enjoy with whatever little joy they have in their life.

    "One video is worth a million words. The Happiness Factory requires no capital. Merry Christmas to you all," Mahindra captioned the video. Take a look at twitter reactions

