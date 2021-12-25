Watch: Anand Mahindra extends Christmas wishes with viral video of a ‘happiness factory’

Will be risking economic hara-kiri if lockdown is further extended: Anand Mahindra

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Dec 25: Anand Mahindra, country's most Twitter savvy business tycoons, who floods his account with informative and funny videos, on Saturday came up with an unique video to wish people Merry Christmas.

His video is full of a group of joyful children dancing and singing Christmas carols but without any musical instruments.

In the 2 minutes video shared by Anand Mahindra, children can be seen dancing, singing using several makeshift objects that make sounds like buckets, pieces of wood were used for this wonderful performance. It also sends out a message that one can be super happy if they look at the positive side of every situation, be optimistinc and just enjoy with whatever little joy they have in their life.

One video is worth a million words. The Happiness Factory requires no capital. Merry Christmas to you all.. pic.twitter.com/db16oitjDf — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) December 25, 2021

"One video is worth a million words. The Happiness Factory requires no capital. Merry Christmas to you all," Mahindra captioned the video. Take a look at twitter reactions

Where money comes in mind or kind, Happiness vanishes.

These kids are the proof — Rajat Trivedi (@rajattrivedi23) December 25, 2021

You don’t need expensive clothes, bar and restaurants to celebrate your happiness….just need good people to give you company 😊 — Yogita Juneja (@YogitaJuneja5) December 25, 2021

What a spectacular video!

Just can't take my eyes off it even for a second.



Beautiful...Just so very beautiful!#Happiness...Straight from the heart.💕#MerryChristmas everyone.😊 — Manu Gulati (@ManuGulati11) December 25, 2021

New Word Coined...

Happiness Factory.

It Just Rocks. 🎶https://t.co/3cmvHjvZ0o — Pankaj Thapliyal (@PankajT04765688) December 25, 2021