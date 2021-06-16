‘Was removed illegally’: Chirag Paswan targets JDU

What next for Chirag Paswan after Uncle's coup in LJP?

Patna, June 16: Ousted LJP leader Chirag Paswan on Wednesday rejected the decisions taken by the faction headed by his uncle Pashupati Kumar Paras, saying the party''s constitution does not authorise them any such power.

Addressing a press conference, Paswan struck a combative note by describing himself as "sher ka beta" (lion''s son) and asserted that he will fight for the cause of the party founded by his father Ram Vilas Paswan.

"Some people were making attempts to break the party when my father was hospitalised. My father asked party leaders, including my uncle (Pashupati Kumar Paras) about the same. Some people weren't ready for the struggle we had to go through," Paswan said.

"Appointment of Leader of House is parliamentary committee's decision, not sitting MPs....There have been reports that I've been removed as party's national president. As per party's constitution, National President can only be removed if he/she dies or resigns," said Chirag Paswan.

"The way I was removed was completely illegal. We are also ready for a legal battle," he said.

While blaming the JD(U) for the split, he steered clear of questions regarding the role of the BJP in the development and added that what has happened is also an internal matter for which he will not target others.

"All of this had conspired when I wasn't well. I even tried to speak to my uncle at that time but I failed."

It is going to be a long battle, he said, as the group headed by him fights the faction of five other party MPs, led by Paras, to claim ownership of the LJP.

The JD(U), he alleged, had been working to cause a split in the party even when his father was alive.

"A conspiracy was hatched behind my back while I was ill," Paswan claimed.

An emotional Pawan said, "I was looking up to my uncle (Pashupati Kumar Paras) when my father and other uncle passed away... I didn't become an orphan when my father passed away. But I did, when my uncle did this."

Paswan's paternal uncle Paras has been elected as their leader by the five of party''s six MPs in place of him.

Both factions have now moved to control the party and project their group as the real LJP, founded by Paswan''s father Ram Vilas Paswan.

While the wing led by Chirag Paswan has expelled the five MPs from the party, the rival group has removed him as its president.