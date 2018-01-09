Was Jignesh Mevani's 'Yuva Hunkar' rally a flop show?

Yuva Hunkar rally was a flop show, barely 200-300 people attended the event | Oneindia News

Reports from the venue of the 'Yuva Hunkar' rally say that Jignesh Mevani's event was a flop show with barely 200-300 people in attendance and being outnumbered by police and media persons. According to reports, even 80 per cent of security was withdrawn around the area.

The organisers claimed that supporters from outside of Delhi would attend the rally, which began at 1 pm. However, according to Times Now, only few hundred supporters turned up for the event.

However, the organisers deny reports calling the event a flop. CPI-ML Polit bureau member Kavita Krishnan termed the reports as blatant lies.

After first lying about Police permission being denied for #YuvaHunkarRally, the media is now trying to claim participation in the rally is poor! Does this look like poor participation?! pic.twitter.com/BEYVHw8Fc9 — Kavita Krishnan (@kavita_krishnan) January 9, 2018

Jignesh Mevani took a dig at the BJP and the right wing activists while speaking at Yuva Hunkar rally in Parliament-street on Tuesday.

Mevani said, "The way corruption, poverty, unemployment and the real issues are being swept under the carpet and ghar wapasi, love jihad and cows are being given space, we stand against that."

"We believe in India's polity. We are not love jihad guys. We're pyaar ishq muhabbat guys. We will celebrate 14th February (Valentines' Day)," Jignesh Mevani said.

Earlier, Amid heavy security, the 'Yuva Hunkar' started at Parliament Street. Around 2,000 security personnel, including the paramilitary forces, deployed at the venue. Parliament Street was fortified and water cannon vehicles were also deployed.

On being denied permission for Yuva Hunkar rally, Jignesh Mewani, said, "Unfortunate. We were just going to demonstrate democratically and peacefully, the Govt is targeting us, an elected representative is not being allowed to speak."

But, the Delhi Police maintained that permission has been denied for the event. A senior officer from New Delhi district told PTI that additional forces from other districts of the city have been called in.

Akhil Gogoi from Assam, Manoj Manzil from Bihar, Pooja Shukla from Lucknow to attended the event. The youth rally aimed to question PM Narendra Modi's government over unemployment and rise in attacks on Dalits.

OneIndia News