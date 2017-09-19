Jaitley takes a jibe at Rahul Gandhi, says embarrassed over his remarks on dynasty politics in India

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Tuesday took a dig at Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi over his comments on dynasty politics in India.

Launching a scathing attack on Rahul, the union minister said "Some parties may think that being centered around dynasty is an asset, but in the long run it becomes a burden."

"I was feeling ashamed when someone, while visiting the US said dynasties are commonplace in India, from politics to business," Jaitley added.

Jaitley remarks come after Rahul Gandhi's speech in UC Berkeley where he spoke about dynasty politics in India.

"Most parties in India have that problem. So don't give us stick because Akhilesh Yadav is a dynast. Stalin is a dynast. (Prem Kumar) Dhumal's son is a dynast, even Abhishek Bachchan is a dynast. That is how India runs," he had said.

Vice President of India M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday said that dynasty and democracy cannot go together as democracy by definition is the will of the people.

"I used to say it earlier, but now I hesitate to say it because I am out of politics. Dynasty in democracy is nasty but it is tasty to some people. That is a weakness of our system," he said.

OneIndia News