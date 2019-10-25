Wanted to give expensive gifts to girlfriends, Delhi men rob delivery boy

  • search
    By PTI
    New Delhi, Oct 25: Two men were arrested for allegedly robbing a delivery boy of an online shopping portal to give their girlfriends expensive gifts, police said on Friday. They have been identified as Shashank Aggarwal (32), a resident of Shastri Nagar Delhi, and Amar Singh (29), a resident of Shakurbasti, police said.

    On Thursday, a delivery boy came to Punjabi Bagh to deliver a parcel where three men came and snatched the parcel. The parcel was having several gift items, including mobile phones, a senior police officer said. During investigation, police arrested Aggarwal and Singh who disclosed that they had earlier worked at an online e-shopping portals as delivery boys and knew that people used to order several gift items during Diwali, police said.

    They were also aware of the process of delivery.

    The accused had planned to rob a delivery boy in order to present costly gift to their girlfriends, including I-phone 11, to impress them, they said, adding that their third associate Vishal is on run and efforts are being made to arrest him. The snatched parcel bag has been recovered, police said.

