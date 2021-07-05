Want to send your complaint to the Prime Minister? Know how to file a complaint online

New Delhi, July 05: Many times people remain upset due to the work of some government departments. They complain that they are not being heard in the government department. Such people also complain to many higher officials or the government complaint portal, but they are not satisfied with their action. In this situation, there is a desire of many people to take their complaint to the Prime Minister's Office so that action can be taken on their complaint.

If you also have such a problem or if you want to register your complaint in the Prime Minister's Office for any other reason, then you can get it done. You can reach your complaint to the Prime Minister's Office through online medium sitting at home.

You go to the Prime Minister's Office website https://www.pmindia.gov.in/en. After this, Interact with the Prime Minister (from the drop down menu) -> Write to the Prime Minister. You can send any complaint to Hon'ble Prime Minister / Prime Minister's Office using 'Write to Prime Minister'. This link is also available on the home page of the Prime Minister's Office website www.pmindia.gov.in/en.

After this, the CPGRAMS page will open in front of you, where the complaint is lodged and after registering the complaint, a registration number is generated. Citizens also have the option to upload relevant documents related to the complaint. In this, you fill in your requested information, which includes information from your personal information to your complaint.

You can also send your complaint to the Hon'ble Prime Minister / Prime Minister's Office through post.

The address for this is - Prime Minister's Office, South Block, New Delhi, Pin - 110011. Apart from this, for sending complaints through fax, FAX No. Send it to 011-23016857.

In fact, the Prime Minister's Office receives a large number of complaints, which are related to the subject area of ​​various Ministries/Departments or State/Union Territory Governments. The Public Cell of the Prime Minister's Office has a dedicated team for processing letters, through which complaints are dealt with. Along with this, a reply is also given to the complainant through the Public Grievance Redressal and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS).

Story first published: Monday, July 5, 2021, 16:31 [IST]