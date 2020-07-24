Rajasthan Crisis: Governor not convening assembly, 'pressure from top', says CM Gehlot

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, July 24: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot accused state governor Kalraj Mishra of delayig the assembly session despite repeated requests to do the same. He warned that his government would not be responsible if people gherao the Raj Bhavan tomorrow.

"We want to start the State Assembly session from Monday. Everything will be clear then. I had a telephonic conversation with the Governor and requested him to take a decision on this immediately. Now, we are going to meet him also," Ashok Gehlot told reporters.

"We cannot understand the pressure under which the governor is not calling the session... If tomorrow, people of the state come to gherao the Raj Bhawan, we won't be responsible," said the CM.

"We have full majority, we have no problem in proving it. But it seems that governor is more worried," he added.

"We thought that he would give us a go ahead by last night but that has not happened, there is no reason for the governor to reject this request. I think there is some pressure on him from the top," Gehlot said.

The Chief Minister decided parade Congress MLAs to the Governor in a show of strength after Sachin Pilot and other Congress rebels won a reprieve from the High Court.

The Rajasthan High Court ordered maintaining status quo on disqualification notices issued by the assembly speaker to 19 dissident Congress MLAs, including Sachin Pilot.

Gehlot's camp claims that he has at least 103 MLAs loyal to him 88 from the Congress, 2 from the BTP and CPM each, 1 from RLD and 10 independents.

Meanwhile, Congress Legislative Party (CLP) meeting underway at Fairmont Hotel in Jaipur. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Congress leader Ajay Maken also present.