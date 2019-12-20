  • search
Trending Jharkhand Flashback 2019 Unnao Rape Case
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Want peace: Locals in Delhi's Jama Masjid area offer roses to police amid anti-CAA protests

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 20: While the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act took a violent turn in some parts of the country on Friday, Residents of Jama Masjid area offered roses to senior police officers on Friday to show their cooperation with police and convey their message of peace.

    This comes a day after anti-citizenship law protesters offered roses to security personnel at the Jantar Mantar, saying police can baton charge them as much as they want, but their message is "love in return for hatred".

    Want peace: Locals in Delhis Jama Masjid area offer roses to police amid anti-CAA protests
    Image courtesy: @PBNS_India

    According to a senior police officer, the locals said that they want peace in the area and will cooperate with the police. They handed over roses to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Mandeep Singh Randhawa and his additional DCP.

    CAA protests hearing: Plea in Delhi HC for contempt action against lawyers who 'disrespected' court

      NEWS AT 3 PM DEC 20th, 2019

      "People in Jama Masjid are cooperating with us and want peace. We are also working towards ensuring the same," Randhawa told reporters. Bhim Army has called for a protest march from Jama Masjid to Jantar Mantar against the new citizenship law for which police have denied permission.

      Along the protest paths across the country, while there were numerous angry placards up, several youngsters brought in wry humour.

      More NEW-DELHI News

      Read more about:

      residents jama masjid police new delhi citizenship bill

      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      X
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue