Want to de-link Aadhaar details from Banks, mobile numbers and digital wallet? Here’s how to do it

New Delhi, Sep 26: The five-judge constitution bench of the Supreme Court led by CJI Dipak Misra has struck down Section 57 of the Aadhaar Act that which provided that private companies could ask consumers for Aadhaar details for identification purposes.

This means that now you will not have to link your mobile number or even bank account with Aadhaar. Now private companies cannot insist on Aadhaar details of the consumers.

Also Read | Aadhaar constitutionally valid, but banks, mobile companies can't ask for it says SC

Ironically, crores of people had already linked their biometric details to banks and telecom service providers through e-KYC or c-KYC process before the Supreme Court ruling came. Some of them may be wondering if they can delink their Aadhaar number from bank accounts or mobile phone numbers.

According to Point 5 of UIDAI's Compendium of Regulations, "The Aadhaar number holder may, at any time, revoke consent given to a KUA (e-KYC User Agency) for storing his e-KYC data or for sharing it with third parties, and the KUA shall delete the e-KYC data and cease any further sharing."

Also Read | Aadhaar mandatory for filing IT Returns and PAN: Supreme Court

The compendium says, "The Aadhaar number holder may, at any time, revoke consent given to a KUA for storing his e-KYC data or for sharing it with third parties, and upon such revocation, the KUA shall delete the e-KYC data and cease any further sharing."

This means an Aadhaar card holder is legally allowed to delink her biometric identification details from bank accounts and mobile phone numbers.

How to de-link Aadhaar from banks and mobile operates

Aadhaar delinking can be done by submitting an application to the branch of the bank where the customer has an account stating the reason for revoking her consent. A similar application can be submitted to concerned telecom operator for Aadhaar delinking.

Also Read | Aadhaar verdict: What does not need Aadhaar linking?

How to de-link from digital wallet?

Mobile wallet: In case a customer wishes to unlink Aaadhaar number from payment wallet such as Paytm all you have to do is follow these steps

Call Paytm customer care: 01204456456

Ask them to send you an e-mail to unlink your Aadhaar.

You will then receive an e-mail from Paytm, which will ask you to attach a clear softcopy of your Aadhaar.

You may get a message like "Dear Customer, in order to process your request, we need you to send us a clear picture of your updated Aadhaar card for validation purpose. Request you to share the same with us."