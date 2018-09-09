  • search

WAN connectivity to district and subordinate courts

    New Delhi, Sep 9: The eCourts project has made significant progress under the guidance of e-Committee of Supreme Court of India in computerizing 16,089 district and subordinate courts of the country through installation of case information software, hardware and local area network in courts, thus making judiciary ICT - enabled for efficient and transparent functioning with a positive overall impact on the justice delivery system.

    One of the important components of eCourts Mission Mode Project Phase-II (2015-19) is establishment of Wide Area Network (WAN) connecting all District and Subordinate court complexes, spread across the country.

    The Department of Justice awarded the prestigious eCourts' WAN project to BSNL at a cost of Rs. 167 crores for establishing Wide Area Network (WAN) connecting 2992 district and subordinate court complexes across the country including 547 court complexes with no connectivity.

    An online monitoring tool prepared by NIC for tracking real-time progress and monitoring of pan - Indian Wide Area Network (WAN) project against the set baselines was launched on 7th September, 2018.

    BSNL has completed feasibility studies of 458 hitherto unconnected district and subordinate courts under the eCourts Project. The activities of BSNL with clear phases, tasks, milestones and timelines are monitored regularly by the Department of Justice. The project is expected to be completed by 31st December, 2018.

