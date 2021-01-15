Wait till Saturday says upset TMC MP, Shatabdi Roy

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 15: Upset about not being kept in the loop about the affairs of the TMC, party MP, Shatabdi Roy said that she would decide her political future on Saturday.

The two-time Birbhum MP said that some people were obstructing her from reaching out to the people. In a Facebook post, uploading by the Shatabdi Roy Fans' Club, she said, 'recently a lot of people are questioning my absence from party programmes. I want to tell them that I do want to reach out to the people. But some people do not want me to reach out to them. As a result, information regarding party programmes is not shared with me. I am deeply pained by this.... therefore, in this new year, I am trying to take a decision which will help me to be completely with the people.... If I take any decision, then I will announce it at 2 pm on Saturday,"

Reacting to her post, TMC MP, Sougata Roy said that they would wait to see what her decision. We cannot say anything without knowing what she will decide, Roy also said.