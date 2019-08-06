VVIP chopper scam: Delhi court dismisses anticipatory bail plea of Ratul Puri

  • search
    By Shreya
    New Delhi, Aug 06: A Delhi court Tuesday dismissed the anticipatory bail plea of Ratul Puri, nephew of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, in connection with a money laundering case related to VVIP chopper scam.

    Special Judge Arvind Kumar denied the relief to Puri, who withdrew his petition from the Delhi High Court, in which he had sought a direction to the trial court not to pronounce order on his anticipatory bail plea without hearing his other pending applications.

    Ratul Puri
    Ratul Puri Image courtesy: ANI Twitter

    Puri, chairman of Hindustan Powerprojects Pvt Ltd, had on July 27 approached the court seeking anticipatory bail in the case, saying he feared arrest in the case.

    Called for questioning, Kamal Nath's nephew escapes during toilet break

    He recently appeared before the Enforcement Directorate for questioning in the case pertaining to the now scrapped Rs 3,600 crore chopper deal with AgustaWestland.

