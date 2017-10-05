VTU to reduce weightage system for theory papers to 60 per cent

The VTU has decided to revise the examination pattern and will replace the existing 80:20 system with a 60:40 system.

Under the new pattern, though theory exams would be conducted for 100 marks, it would be calculated for 60 marks. The rest of the marks would be awarded for internals, practical exams besides class room behaviour, attendance and the like.

The students admitted for the 2017-18 academic year under the Choice Based Credit System (CBCS) would be writing their semester exams under the 60:40 pattern. According to VTU authorities, the move will help students compete with those studying the same courses at autonomous engineering colleges of the university.

The syllabus for the revised pattern is ready. Over 250 engineering colleges in the state are affiliated to VTU. Autonomous engineering colleges have a system where both internal and theory carry equal marks.

OneIndia News