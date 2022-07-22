YouTube
  • search
Trending Monsoon Session Web-Stories Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    VP Naidu, other leaders meet President-Elect Murmu, congratulate her

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, July 22: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday visited Droupadi Murmu's temporary residence here and congratulated her on being elected as the 15th President of India.

    Visitors, including Union ministers and saints, continued to stream in to meet Murmu and congratulate her on being elected to the top constitutional post.

    Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu greets President-elect Droupadi Murmu at her residence in New Delhi
    Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu greets President-elect Droupadi Murmu at her residence in New Delhi

    Among others who met her included Union ministers Bhupender Yadav and G Kishan Reddy, religious leaders and functionaries of Brahma Kumaris, a spiritual organisation with which the President-Elect has been associated.

    Vice President Naidu met Murmu and congratulated her on being elected as the 15th President of India, a tweet by his office said. The meeting lasted for 15 minutes, sources said.

    Presidential Election 2022: EC to issue certificate of election to Draupadi Murmu todayPresidential Election 2022: EC to issue certificate of election to Draupadi Murmu today

    Several BJP leaders, including its general secretary Vinod Tawde, also congratulated her in person. Many senior functionaries of the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi had visited her on Thursday soon after she emerged victorious to congratulate her.

    Murmu has scripted history as she will be India's first tribal President. She defeated Opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha in a one-sided contest.

    The 64-year-old won by an overwhelming margin against Sinha after receiving over 64 per cent valid votes in a day-long counting of ballots of MPs and MLAs, comprising the electoral college, to succeed Ram Nath Kovind. She will take oath on Monday.

    Comments

    More VENKAIAH NAIDU News  

    Read more about:

    venkaiah naidu draupadi murmu vice president

    Story first published: Friday, July 22, 2022, 13:35 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 22, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X