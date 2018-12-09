Home News India Voting underway for second phase of Assam Panchayat Polls

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Dispur, Dec 9: Voting underway for the second and final phase of panchayat polls in Assam. 10 districts of the state went to polls in this phase to elect anchalik panchayat and Zila Parishad members, gaon panchayat members and gaon panchayat presidents.

Ten districts that went to the polls on Sunday are- Nalbari, Barpeta, Bongaigaon, Dhubri, South Salmara-Mankachar, Goalpara, Cachar, Hailakandi, Karimganj and Hojai.

Of 35,056 candidates, 169 are contesting as zila parishad members, 895 for anchalik panchayat members, 895 for gaon panchayat president and 8,950 for gaon panchayat members.

The total number of voters in the second phase is 64,21,518.

Of the 9,428 polling stations in the second phase, 1,866 have been declared very sensitive, 3,081 sensitive and 4,481 as comparatively safe.

74.5 percent polling was recorded in the first phase. The run-up to the second phase polling had witnessed high-pitch campaigning from all political parties.

The ruling BJP, Congress, Asom Gana Parishad, AIUDF, Bodoland Peoples Front, Left parties among others are in the fray. Counting of votes will be held on 12th of this month.