Mamata powers TMC to win in Bengal; BJP, LDF retain power in Assam, Kerala; DMK to form govt in TN

Vote Percentage of Parties in Puducherry2021: How did the parties fare

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Puducherry, May 03: The NDA led by the All India NR Congress secured a comfortable win in the Puducherry assembly elections 2021. In the 30 member house, the AINRC secured 10, followed by the BJP with 6.

The DMK and Congress 6 and 2 seats respectively, while the independents won 6. The vote share of the AINRC stood at 25.8 per cent followed by the DMK at 18.5 per cent.

Vote Percentage of Parties in Tamil Nadu 2021: DMK, ADMK, Congress, BJP

The vote share of the Congress was at 15.7 per cent and in the case of the BJP it was at 13.7 per cent.

The AIADMK polled 4.14 per cent of the votes, while in the case of the others it was 19.4 per cent. 1.29 per cent exercised NOTA.