    Assam Assembly elections 2021 vote share

    Vote Percentage of Parties in Assam 2021: BJP’s vote share at 33.2%, Congress 29.7%

    Guwahati, May 03: The BJP managed a comfortable win in Assam by bagging 60 of the 126 seats.

    The Congress which was expected to put up strong fight ended up with 29 seats, while the AIUDG, AGP bagged 16 and 9 seats respectively. The BDF, CPI (M) and the UPPL ended up with 4, 1 and 6 seats respectively, while an independent bagged one seat.

    The BJP with a vote share of 33.2 per cent bagged 6,384,538 votes. The Congress polled 5,703,341 votes with a vote percentage of 29.7.

    The AGP had a vote percentage of 9.9, while in the case of the AIUDF it was 9.3 per cent. The BDF had a vote share of 3.39 per cent where as in the case of the others it was 13.7 per cent. 1.14 per cent of the people exercised NOTA.

    Monday, May 3, 2021, 11:34 [IST]
    X