    Voice of Hind: Aim was to project skewed narrative of imagined injustices in India

    New Delhi, July 12: The operatives of the Islamic State had organised a campaign in cyber space to further terror activities on the ground in Jammu and Kashmir, investigations by the National Investigation found.

    Voice of Hind: Aim was to project skewed narrative of imagined injustices in India
    ISIS terrorists operating from various conflict zones along with the cadres in India assumed pseudo online identities and created a network, the NIA said. Further the agency said that an India centric online propaganda magazine Voice of Hind was published on a monthly basis.

    The aim of the magazine was to incite and radicalise impressionable youth by projecting a a skewed narrative of imagined injustices in India to arouse a feeling of alienation and communal hatred. During the searches the NIA seized a large number of incriminating documents and digital devices such as mobile phones, tablets, laptop , hard disks and T-Shirts having ISIS logo.

    Story first published: Monday, July 12, 2021, 8:34 [IST]
