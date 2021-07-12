Voice of Hind: Aim was to project skewed narrative of imagined injustices in India

How ISIS tried to set up provinces in jungles of Kerala, TN, Bengal and Karnataka

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, July 12: The operatives of the Islamic State had organised a campaign in cyber space to further terror activities on the ground in Jammu and Kashmir, investigations by the National Investigation found.

ISIS terrorists operating from various conflict zones along with the cadres in India assumed pseudo online identities and created a network, the NIA said. Further the agency said that an India centric online propaganda magazine Voice of Hind was published on a monthly basis.

The aim of the magazine was to incite and radicalise impressionable youth by projecting a a skewed narrative of imagined injustices in India to arouse a feeling of alienation and communal hatred. During the searches the NIA seized a large number of incriminating documents and digital devices such as mobile phones, tablets, laptop , hard disks and T-Shirts having ISIS logo.

Story first published: Monday, July 12, 2021, 8:34 [IST]