Virat-Anushka seen for 1st time post child's birth

    Mumbai, Jan 21: Team India Captain Virat Kohli and his wife, actress Anushka Sharma, were seen in public for first time after their daughter's birth on January 11.

    "Thank you for respecting," said Anushka while referring to the couple's request to media photographers to "not take or carry any content" that has their child.

    "We will...ensure...you get all the content...featuring us," they had said.

    We want to protect privacy: Anushka, Virat appeal to paparazzi to not click their daughter’s picture

    While Anushka Sharma was spotted in an all-denim look, her husband Virat opted for an all-black look.

    They were on their way to a doctor's clinic.

    The new parents sported face masks as a precautionary measure against COVID-19.

      The couple had requested the media persons not to click o publish pictures of their daughter.

      Story first published: Thursday, January 21, 2021, 16:10 [IST]
