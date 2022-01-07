Kerala cop kicks, beats up passenger for travelling without ticket on train, video goes viral

WATCH: Man plays with puppy on the beach, video will make you smile

Watch: Video of Peacock bidding adieu to long time partner after its death goes viral

Viral video shows Jawed Habib spitting on woman's hair while giving haircut, says, 'Iss Thook Mein Jaan Hai'

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Jan 7: Jawed Habib, one of the most popular hair stylists in the country, has been caught in the middle of a controversy has caused an uproar on social media after one of his videos went viral on Twitter, showing him spitting on a woman's head during a haircut.

The police here have lodged an FIR against ace hairstylist Jawed Habib for spitting on a woman's hair while styling it, officials said on Friday.

A video of the incident, which took place at a seminar held here on January 3, went viral on social media on Thursday.

In the video, Habib is heard telling the audience, "If there is a shortage of water, use saliva".

This is Javed Habeeb... Spitting instead of using water... absolutely horrible 🤮🤬 pic.twitter.com/8s7xaE8qfO — Kungfu Pande 🇮🇳2.0 (@pb3060) January 5, 2022

Habib then spits on the woman's head, and walks towards the crowd, saying, "Abbe is thook me jaan hai (Hey, this spit has life)."

Meanwhile, people present there are heard clapping and laughing.

The FIR was lodged at Mansurpur police station here on a complaint filed by Pooja Gupta, a resident of Baraut town, on whose hair Habib spat during the workshop, the police said.

Habib has been booked under Section 355 (assault or criminal force with intent to dishonour person, otherwise than on grave provocation) of the Indian Penal Code and the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, they said.

Meanwhile, Hindu activists held a protest against Habib. They demanded action against the hairstylist.

Jawed Habib released a fresh video on Instagram explaining why he did it and apologized for his actions. Watch Jawed Habib's 'sorry' video:

A noted hairstylist, Habib operates more than 850 salons and around 65 hair academies across 115 cities across India.