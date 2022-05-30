Viral video: Rare sight of leopard hunting monkey in Panna Tiger Reserve

Is he saying something? Powerful image of leopard rescued in Assam goes viral

New Delhi, May 30: Leopards are perfect predators and opportunistic hunters. They like to hunt antelopes, wild pigs, reptiles, fish, birds and monkeys.

How often do you come across leopards hunting their prey? Here is a rare sight of the four-legged animal carrying the carcass of a monkey up into a tree.

If scavengers are around, leopards usually carry carcasses up vertical tree trunks and it is typically wedged among branches for support.

Panna Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh has captured the video, which has now gone viral. The clip can be seen below:

1/n

A rare sight of a leopard hunting monkey in panna tiger reserve. pic.twitter.com/qHL81Pav75 — Panna Tiger Reserve (@PannaTigerResrv) May 29, 2022

Among the animals found Manna Tiger Reserve: are the Bengal tiger, Indian leopard, chital, chinkara, nilgai, Sambar deer and sloth bear, rusty-spotted cat, Asian palm civet.

The park is home to more than 200 species of birds including the bar-headed goose, crested honey buzzard, red-headed vulture, blossom-headed parakeet, changeable hawk-eagle and Indian vulture.

Monday, May 30, 2022, 23:01 [IST]