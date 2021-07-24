YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Monsoon Session
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Viral video: Portion of land rises suddenly in Haryana after rains, Netizens stunned

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, July 24: An undated video of the ground suddenly rising in Haryana has gone viral on social media. The clip, which has now garnered over 4.3 million views, was shared on the Facebook page Jagat Vani and has become a point of attraction among the netizens.

    Viral video: Portion of land rises suddenly in Haryana after rains, Netizen stunned

    The 1.58-second clip, starts with a view of an area submerged underwater suddenly starts rising, leaving bystanders shocked.

    The person recording the video is heard asking people to stand back as the land continues to rise.

    Watch the video here:

    Though it is not clear what triggered such an occurrence, netizens tried to come up with their own theories.

    While some said that the earth swelled due to trapped methane gas beneath, others opined that it could be some kind of volcanic activity.

    More HARYANA News  

    Read more about:

    haryana land

    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X