Viral video: Portion of land rises suddenly in Haryana after rains, Netizens stunned

New Delhi, July 24: An undated video of the ground suddenly rising in Haryana has gone viral on social media. The clip, which has now garnered over 4.3 million views, was shared on the Facebook page Jagat Vani and has become a point of attraction among the netizens.

The 1.58-second clip, starts with a view of an area submerged underwater suddenly starts rising, leaving bystanders shocked.

The person recording the video is heard asking people to stand back as the land continues to rise.

Watch the video here:

Though it is not clear what triggered such an occurrence, netizens tried to come up with their own theories.

While some said that the earth swelled due to trapped methane gas beneath, others opined that it could be some kind of volcanic activity.