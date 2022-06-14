YouTube
    Viral video: Patrol unit jawan's timely response saves precious life of a child

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Jun 14: A timely action by traffic personnel saved the precious life of a toddler and the incident has been captured on a CCTV camera. The incident occurred in Kashipur in Uttarakhand.

    A City Patrol Unit (CPU) personnel saved the child's life after the toddler fell off the mother's lap from an e-rickshaw. Putting his life at risk, Sundar Sharma rushed towards the baby to save the child's life amid trails of traffic-filled road.

    Viral video: Patrol unit jawans timely response saves precious life of a child

    "He was on duty at Cheema Chauraha. An e-rickshaw took a very sharp turn due to which a woman on it dropped her child. The child fell in front of a bus. Without caring for his life, Sundar signalled the bus to stop, ran, picked her up," news agency ANI quoted Circle Officer (CO)of Kashipur as saying on Monday.

    Netizens can watch the clip here:

    The toddler was later handed over to her mother, the officials added.

    The video of the incident has now gone viral, winning appreciation from netizens.

