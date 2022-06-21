Viral: Video of Kerala Sub-Inspector tackling machete attack captured on camera

Thiruvananthapuram, Jun 21: In a shocking video doing rounds on social media sites, a cop is seen tackling an attack by a man carrying a machete. The incident is reported from Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala and the clip has gone viral.

In the video, a man unsuccessfully tries to attack sub-Inspector Arun Kumar after he got down from his jeep. However, the cop's timely response save himself from getting serious injuries or maybe his life.

Says, "On June 12, an accused stopped my vehicle & tried to attack me with a machete without any provocation, while I was on patrol duty." pic.twitter.com/pkizhvUc2L — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2022

"On June 12, an accused stopped my vehicle & tried to attack me with a machete without any provocation, while I was on patrol duty," ANI quoted sub-Inspector Arun Kumar as saying.

He added, "I caught him & seized the weapon & brought it to the station. He has been remanded. I have 7 stitches on my hand & no serious injuries... DGP appreciated me for my timely action."

