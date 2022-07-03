Viral video: Leopard caught entering residential area in Aarey Colony

Leopard vs cat in Nashik well: See who wins the battle in viral video

India

oi-Prakash KL

Mumbai, July 3: A video of a leopard entering a residential building in the Aarey Colony in Mumbai has caught the attention of the netizens.

The leopard strayed into the building located in the Aarey Colony, known as the 'green lung' of Mumbai, police said on Sunday.

The feline jumped the boundary wall of the building to enter its premises on early Friday morning and soon walked out of its main gate.

The leopard's entry and exit were captured on CCTV cameras installed at the building. The video has gone viral with many netizens commenting that the building is the real abode of leopards.

Though the spotting of leopards in the Aarey Colony was not a one-off incident, many green activists have expressed concerns over the Maharashtra government's recent move to resume the construction of a metro car shed in the forest area and held protests against the project on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the clip, which can be seen below, has gone viral on internet.

The original residents of Aaray colony, Mumbai, taking a stroll last night pic.twitter.com/tahXBhVzpC — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) July 1, 2022