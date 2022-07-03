YouTube
  • search
Trending Political Crisis in Maharashtra Web-Stories Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Viral video: Leopard caught entering residential area in Aarey Colony

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Mumbai, July 3: A video of a leopard entering a residential building in the Aarey Colony in Mumbai has caught the attention of the netizens.

    Viral video: Leopard caught entering residential area in Aarey Colony
    Screen Shot from the Video

    The leopard strayed into the building located in the Aarey Colony, known as the 'green lung' of Mumbai, police said on Sunday.

    The feline jumped the boundary wall of the building to enter its premises on early Friday morning and soon walked out of its main gate.

    The leopard's entry and exit were captured on CCTV cameras installed at the building. The video has gone viral with many netizens commenting that the building is the real abode of leopards.

    Though the spotting of leopards in the Aarey Colony was not a one-off incident, many green activists have expressed concerns over the Maharashtra government's recent move to resume the construction of a metro car shed in the forest area and held protests against the project on Sunday.

    Meanwhile, the clip, which can be seen below, has gone viral on internet.

    Comments

    More LEOPARD News  

    Read more about:

    leopard viral news

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X