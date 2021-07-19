Viral video: Harsh Goenka shares adorable video, sums up monsoon mood

Ghost of the mountain: Can you locate this Phantom Cat in this picture?

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, July 19: Industrialist Harsh Goenka shared a cute animated illustration video on Twitter, which explains the monsoon mood.

Taking to Twitter, he captioned the video saying, "Monsoon mood .. have fun (sic)."

The video shows an old couple seated outside a tea stall and having a hot cup of tea while it is drizzling outside. Also, a young boy and girl holding some pakoda. Whereas Lata Mangeshkar and Mukesh's song Dekho Mausam Kya Bahar Hai is playing in the background. In the background of the video Lata Mangeshkar and Mukesh's song Dekho Mausam Kya Bahar Hai is playing.

The cute video is made by the Bohra sisters who are known for telling stories through animated videos and GIFs. Sakina in Toronto and Zainab in Udaipur are the sisters who run this Instagram account.

Goenka is known for sharing inspiring and funny videos. The video he shared is attributed to the Bohra Sisters, who tell stories with animated videos and GIFs. The video excellently explains the monsoon mood.

Story first published: Monday, July 19, 2021, 16:24 [IST]