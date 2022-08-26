Viral video: African kids groove to ‘Kala Chashma’; Netizens can’t get over their cuteness

Video of aged people playing in park is best thing you will see on internet today

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Aug 26: Katrina Kaif and Sidharth Malhotra's song 'Kala Chashma' from the film 'Baar Baar Dekho' seems to be a hit on social media. Internet is flooded with plethora of videos of people grooving to the song recreating the dance moves. Now, a video of African children shaking a leg to the song has gone viral on social media.

In the 53-second clip, children are seen performing to the original steps of the song and the fusion has left the internet on fire. The clip shared on Twitter by retired Air Marshal Anil Chopra of the Indian Air Force and has garnered over 1.6 million views and more than 73,000 likes in just one day.

This is Wow! Indian soft power. pic.twitter.com/DsGQWTsnF5 — Aviator Anil Chopra (@Chopsyturvey) August 25, 2022

The post also got more than 11,000 re-tweets and users have flooded the comment section of the post with many remarks praising the dance crew.

"These kids are so sweet, must say people in Africa love Indian music. They can dance to any tune," wrote a Twitter user.

Awesome talent — Sanjay Gupta 1966 (@Sanjaygupts1996) August 25, 2022

"India should use the technology and provide free Hindi lessons online globally so that they understand the meaning as well," a second user wrote.

"The influence this song has had. Few songs are bigger than the movie. This is one of them. And songs are such an important factor even when it comes to longevity of iconic movies," wrote a third user while sharing the post.

The song is in punjabi, maybe that is why it became so popular. — # (@AdnanSh_1) August 25, 2022

Absolutely! Great moves by the kids too👌 — Vinod (@maestro_1411) August 25, 2022

Story first published: Friday, August 26, 2022, 20:20 [IST]