    Viral: Sea lion swims in pool, relaxes on lounging chair, leaves internet amused

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, May 02: In a peculiar video, a sea lion taking a dip in a hotel pool and pinching a bemused guest's lounging chair has amused the internet. The video clip was taken at a beachside resort in the Galápagos Islands in Ecuador.

    Viral: Sea lion swims in pool, relaxes on lounging chair, leaves internet amused
    Image Courtesy: viralhog(instagram)

    Shared on Instagram by Viral Hog the video has garnered thousands of likes and views.

    In the viral video, a sea lion is seen wriggles out of the sea and starts climbing up the stairs slowly, heading towards the swimming pool near the ocean.

    The sea lion then dives in, took a lap, and then gets out. What's hilarious is, the sea lion then took over a guest's lounging chair and starts relaxing atop it.

    Perplexedly by the sea lions' antics, the man pulled his towel from under the creature and threw it on the other chair.

    The onlookers were left stunned to see this entire event.

    Sea lions are pinnipeds characterized by external ear flaps, long foreflippers, the ability to walk on all fours, short, thick hair, and a big chest and belly.

    Read more about:

    viral news lion

    Story first published: Monday, May 2, 2022, 13:02 [IST]
