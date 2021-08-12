YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Viral: As Delta surges, video show Chinese officials locking residents inside their home by putting iron bars

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Aug 12: As China grapples with a nationwide surge of the Delta variant of COVID-19, numerous videos have surfaced on various social media platforms like Weibo, Twitter and YouTube appearing to show officials locking residents inside their homes in an apparent repeat of the extreme tactics seen in Wuhan at the start of the pandemic.

    Viral: As Delta surges, video show Chinese officials locking residents inside their home by putting iron bars

    The multiple videos show Chinese personnel in hazmat suits placing iron bars over the doors of people's homes and hammering them in place to prevent anyone from leaving.

    In one Twitter post, a man appears to be caught in the act of allegedly breaching his quarantine to "get some air" before returning to his apartment, No. 104.

    More CORONAVIRUS VARIANT News  

    Read more about:

    coronavirus variant viral news

    Story first published: Thursday, August 12, 2021, 17:15 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 12, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X