Viral: As Delta surges, video show Chinese officials locking residents inside their home by putting iron bars
New Delhi, Aug 12: As China grapples with a nationwide surge of the Delta variant of COVID-19, numerous videos have surfaced on various social media platforms like Weibo, Twitter and YouTube appearing to show officials locking residents inside their homes in an apparent repeat of the extreme tactics seen in Wuhan at the start of the pandemic.
The multiple videos show Chinese personnel in hazmat suits placing iron bars over the doors of people's homes and hammering them in place to prevent anyone from leaving.
大爷出来透一下气。pic.twitter.com/4cQvpmn9Pt— 习近彭 (@wakeupfrog01) August 9, 2021
In one Twitter post, a man appears to be caught in the act of allegedly breaching his quarantine to "get some air" before returning to his apartment, No. 104.
Story first published: Thursday, August 12, 2021, 17:15 [IST]