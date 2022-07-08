Caught on cam: Anaconda comes out of water, bites tour guide

India

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, July 8: A fishing guide nearly died in Brazil when an anaconda snake attacked him leaping out of the water. The clip of the incident has now gone viral.

In the clip, 38-year-old Joao Severino is on a boat with tourists along the Araguaia River in the central Brazilian state of Goias when suddenly comes out of the water and bites him.

The footage shows the snake emerging from the two logs of wood when Severino was focusing his camera on the anaconda. Luckily, it failed to penetrate Severino's skin.

Apparently, everyone in the board was shocked for a moment.

The serpent was identified as a green anaconda, which can grow to more than 29 feet, weigh more than 550 pounds, and measure more than 12 inches in diameter.

However, Severino is heard laughing following the attack. "I saw the snake on a stump and I said, 'Look, guys, an anaconda is over there, I'm going to film it for you to see," New York Post quoted Severino as saying.

As per the snake experts, green anacondas are not known to attack humans, but will attack when they feel threatened. "They aren't venomous but they are extremely strong, one of the most agile snakes that exists underwater," biologist Edson Abrao told Viral Press. "They are animals that feed and kill their prey underwater."