    Violence erupts in Kanpur over Prophet Mohammad remarks: 18 arrested

    Lucknow, Jun 04: Violence erupted in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh after a group tried to force shopkeepers to shut shops at a popular market in the city over alleged offensive comments about Prophet Mohammad on a television show.

    Stones were pelted and crude bombs were hurled, while police resorted to lathicharge and tear gas shelling. The police have so far arrested 18 people in connection with the incident and three FIRs have been lodged and 40 people have been named as accused.

    A few Muslim leaders in Kanpur had called for closure of shops on Friday to protest BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma's remarks on Prophet Mohammad. The comments were made during a news debate on the Gyanvapi row.

    Violence in Kanpur

    A group came to shut down the Parade Market after Friday prayers. Around 100 people started raising slogans which was opposed to. Kanpur Police Commissioner Vijay Singh Meena said that there was stone pelting.

    The two groups came to blows and visuals showed violence with some hurling bombs and pelting stones. Twelve companies of Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) have been deployed to maintain law and order. The situation is currently under control, the police said.

    Story first published: Saturday, June 4, 2022, 10:00 [IST]
    X