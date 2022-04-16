Violence at Hanuman Jayanti rally in Delhi, Amit Shah speaks to top cop

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Apr 16: Violence broke out in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri area on Saturday as stones were pelted at a procession taken out on Hanuman Jayanti.

''A clash broke out between two communities. But we have deployed adequate forces and senior officers are also at the spot. The situation is being brought under control now,'' said a senior police officer.

"The situation is under control. We are trying to create a peaceful environment by holding talks with peace committees and appeal to everyone to maintain peace," Dependra Pathak, Special Commissioner of Police, Law & Order.

In a purported video of the incident, several people could be seen pelting stones during the procession. Some are seen brandishing swords on a street while others were hurling abuses and a police siren could also be heard in the background.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Delhi Commissioner of Police and Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) over the Jahangirpuri incident and asked them to maintain law and order.

"Situation is under control. We've deployed additional force where the incident took place, alongwith this, special deployment is done in sensitive areas all across Delhi. Two policemen were injured, we will take strict action against accused," Delhi Police CP Rakesh Asthana to ANI.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the incident is extremely condemnable and appealed to all to maintain peace. He said the Lieutenant Governor has assured him that all steps are being to ensure peace and that guilty will not be spared.

"The incident of stone-pelting on Shobhayatra (procession) in Delhi's Jahangirpuri is extremely condemnable. Strict action should be taken against the guilty. Appeal to all - maintain peace and hold each other's other," Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

Some BJP leaders, including Kapil Mishra and Delhi's party unit spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor, alleged that it was the handiwork of illegal Bangladeshi migrants living in the area. BJP MP Manoj Tiwari claimed it was "part of a big conspiracy that should be probed immediately and strict action should be taken against the culprits".

Officials said overall security has been stepped up in all the remaining 14 police districts of the national capital and technical surveillance has been also mounted to ensure no untoward incident takes place.

Communal clashes had broken out in Northeast Delhi on February 24, 2020 after violence between citizenship law supporters and protesters spiralled out of control, leaving at least 53 people dead and around 700 injured.