Vikas Shakya - A new dazzle in the realm of buzz world

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

When we talk about Success or see the successful people around, we think they turned to the known stars overnight, but we forget to see and understand their continuous efforts, their struggling days and nights, their efforts, their positive attitude, their dedication and a feeling to turn every failure to Success. Becoming a helping hand and hope for many from the Crowd, itself a big achievement.

A desi boy from a small city, Ghazipur Uttar Pradesh, Vikas Shakya has beautifully carved his journey from 'Agriculture Field to Ramp'. Hailing from a farmer's family, with all limited resources and being the smallest child of the family, he acquires a lot of hidden talents and a versatile personality.

"It's not regarding being excellent once it involves modelling. what's needed may be a face that folks will recognise in an exceedingly trice. you need to run what nature needs, and what nature needs is that you simply offer one thing new, " says Vikas Shakya.

He started his modelling career in 2021 and won Mr. India Icon Season-2 and 1st runner up Model of the Year season - 3.

In addition to modelling, he is a professional yoga trainer, singer and an active student of Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi. He is ruling on social media and Instagram as "Vicky Maahir".

Vikas wants to impact individuals and to see things and improve ahead. Since his youth, he conveys a charm that makes him unique in relation to others from various perspectives. Having a place from a cultivating foundation he has consistently anticipate his examinations and has done a Master's in Agriculture-Genetics and Plant Breeding (SHUATS).

Being a consistent believer of Health is Wealth, he is a fitness freak.As well as displaying, he is an expert yoga mentor, vocalist and a functioning understudy of Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi.Along with all this, he has kept untied all the qualities and capabilities of an ALPHA MAN personality, an extraordinary multi - tasker who has transformed himself from a normal person to a multi-tasking virtuoso.

Whoever has discovered the sobriquet 'VIKAS,' he's proving his name by perpetually functioning on his development which of his well-wishers.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Tuesday, October 5, 2021, 15:05 [IST]