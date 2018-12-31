  • search
    Vijayawada: Kanaka Durga Temple management to implement dress code for devotees

    Vijayawada, Dec 31: Management of Indrakeeladri Temple in Vijaywada is all set to implement dress code for devotees with effect from January 1,2019. The temple management will provide 'Amma saree' for Rs 100 for devotees not aware of the new norm.

    Koteswaramma, Executive Officer, said "Every devotee has to follow the dress code norm. Especially ladies have to wear either sarees, lehenga and blouse or some traditional dress.

    Kanaka Durga Temple, Indrakeeladri. Courtesy: https://vijayawadatourism.in/kanaka-durga-temple-vijayawada

    "Those who are unaware of this norm, our staff will provide them Amma saree for Rs.100. We are making arrangements for dress-changing rooms as well," news agency ANI quoted Executive Officer as saying.

    Kanaka Durga Temple is a famous Hindu Temple of Goddess Durga located in Vijayawada. The temple is located on the Indrakeeladri hill, on the banks of Krishna River. Kaalika puraana, Durgaa sapthashati and other vedic literature have mentioned about Goddess Kanaka Durga on the Indrakeelaadri and have described the deity as Swayambhu, (self-manifested) in Triteeya kalpa.

    One of the many mythologies associated with this place is that Arjuna prayed to Lord Shiva on top of Indrakeela hill to win His blessings and the city derived its name "Vijayawada" after this victory.

    Story first published: Monday, December 31, 2018, 10:52 [IST]
