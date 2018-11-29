  • search

Vijayan trains gun at Sangh Parivar, says won't let Sabarimala become Ayodhya

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 29: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has stepped up the attack on the Sangh Parivar over the Sabarimal row and said he will not allow it to become an Ayodha-like issue.

    File photo of Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan
    File photo of Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

    Tensions are high in Kerala as row over the entry of women devotees inside Sabarimala temple continues to remain at the centre of massive protests. Last week, at least 69 people were arrested by the police for violating Section 144 in temple vicinity even as the BJP and Congress warned the LDF government against initiating actions against the genuine devotees.

    Also Read | Sabarimala temple row: Devaswom board files plea in SC

    Vijayan, in the Kerala Assembly on Wednesday, said that the prohibitory orders now in place at the temple town will not be withdrawn, said reports.

    "We are bound to adhere to the apex court ruling even as the Sangh parivar with the support of the Congress is out to create trouble in the temple..At no cost will we allow Sabarimala to be turned into an Ayodhya and there is no question of withdrawing the prohibitory orders," he said on Wednesday, as per an IANS report.

    Sabarimala has turned into a war zone after BJP-Sangh outfits raised resistance against Pinarayi government over allowing women of all age group entry to the temple ordered by Supreme Court. The chief minister earlier justified the action taken by the police against protesting devotees, saying their intervention helped ease the situation at the shrine to Lord Ayyappa.

    Also Read | BJP delegation to visit Sabarimala to assess atrocities

    "BJP leaders and ministers are queuing up before Sabarimala to exploit the issue. The government will not allow anyone to fan trouble in Sabarimala," he had said last week.

    Read more about:

    sabarimala sabarimala temple kerala rss pinarayi vijayan

    Story first published: Thursday, November 29, 2018, 12:08 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 29, 2018

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue