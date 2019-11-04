Vijay Goel violates odd-even rule in Delhi, fined Rs 4,000 by traffic cops

New Delhi, Nov 04: BJP leader Vijay Goel on Monday violated the odd-even scheme in Delhi, by moving out in an odd-numbered car.

"I will pay the challan. It is a symbolic protest. Arvind Kejriwal has failed as a chief minister to control the pollution in Delhi," Vijay Goel said after receiving the challan of Rs 4,000.

Countering Goel, Ajay Maken tweeted, "MP Vijay Goel is a lawmaker. As a lawmaker, how can he deliberately break the law?"

"This scheme is just a gimmick, they (Delhi Govt) themselves say pollution is due to stubble burning, then how does this scheme help? I am ready to pay the fine for violation," he said.

The odd-even scheme, an anti-pollution measure, kicked in from 8 am on Monday in the city, with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal urging people to follow it for the sake of their family and kids.

Under the scheme, apart from exempted categories, only those non-transport four-wheeled vehicles will ply on the roads which have registration numbers ending with an even digit, today.

Authorities have announced a public health emergency in the national capital. Schools have been shut in Delhi and Noida till Tuesday.

The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of the city at 7:30 am stood at 439, which falls in the "severe" category. An AQI between 0-50 is considered 'good', 51-100 'satisfactory', 101-200 'moderate', 201-300 'poor', 301-400 'very poor' and 401-500 'severe'.

An AQI above 500 falls in the 'severe plus' category.