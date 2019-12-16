  • search
    Vijay Diwas: Modi hails valour of armed forces during 1971 Indo-Pak war

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 16: The nation is celebrating Vijay Diwas today to commemorate India's victory over Pakistan in 1971 war.

    1971 Indo-Pak war: Rich tributes paid to heroes

    1971 Indo-Pak war: Rich tributes paid to heroes

    Rich tributes are being paid to the martyrs who laid down their lives during the war. It was on this day in 1971, the chief of the Pakistani forces, General AA Khan Niazi, along with 93 thousand troops, had surrendered unconditionally to the allied forces consisting of Indian Army and Mukti Bahini. The end of the war also resulted in subsequent secession of East Pakistan into Bangladesh.

    Vijay Diwas 1971: Recounting the story of India's victory, Pak surrender, Bangladesh freedom

    PM hails armed forces for India's victory in 1971 Indo-Pak war

    PM hails armed forces for India's victory in 1971 Indo-Pak war

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the armed forces for India's victory in the 1971 Indo-Pak war, saying the history created by the soldiers will be written in golden letters.

    On this day in 1971, over 90,000 Pakistani soldiers had surrendered before Indian troops, bringing to an end the bitterly fought war on the eastern and western fronts. It also led to the creation of Bangladesh.

    "On Vijay Diwas, I pay tributes to the courage, valour and bravery of Indian soldiers. The history that our troops created on this day will be embossed in golden letters," Modi tweeted. December 16 is observed as Vijay Diwas.

    Wreath laying ceremony held at ‘Vijay Smarak’

    Wreath laying ceremony held at ‘Vijay Smarak’

    In Kolkata, a wreath laying ceremony will be held at ‘Vijay Smarak' at Fort William the Head Quarters of Eastern Command to mark the day. Eastern Command was at forefront of the war. It organized a 3 day events in Kolkata beginning for 14th of this month.

    Vijay Diwas, 16 December: Celebrating 1971 war victory when Pakistan surrendered to India

    Nation celebrates Vijay Diwas today

    Nation celebrates Vijay Diwas today

    ‘Vijay Diwas' is indeed a Day for Remembrance of our brave solders and ‘Mukti Joddhas' who sacrificed their lives for a noble cause and also a day for taking pledged to save our home land from any possible attack of external enemies.

    Story first published: Monday, December 16, 2019, 10:07 [IST]
