Vidyasagar University results 2017 declared: Check for BA, BCom, BSc part 1

The Vidyasagar University results 2017 have been declared. The results are available on the official website.

The results have been declared for BA, BSc, BCom Part 1. The Vidyasagar University Bachelor of Arts (BA), Bachelor of Science (BSc) and Bachelor of Commerce (BCom) part 1 honours and general results can also be found at third party websites - exametc.com and indiaresults.com. The results are available on vidyasagar.ac.in

How to check Vidyasagar University Results 2017:

Go to exametc.com , indiaresults.com or vidyasagar.ac.in

, or Click the relevant link

Entered required details

Submit

View result

Take a printout

OneIndia News