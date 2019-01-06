Video of TN cop delivering Singam-style dialogue during hartal in Kerala hailed as ‘Hero'

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 6: A video of a Tamil Nadu police official delivering a Singam-style dialogue to protect a Kerala State Road Transport Corporation bus from being attacked during the hartal in Kerala has gone viral. The cop showed exemplary courage when he dared protesters to attack buses during the strike.

The video shows the policeman, identified as Mohana Aiyer, warning a mob of protesters who were allegedly about to torch a state-run bus in Kaliyakkavilai, a town located at the Tamil Nadu-Kerala border.

The incident took place on Thursday during the day-long strike called by right-wing groups in Kerala to protest against the entry of two women, Bindu and Kanakadurga, into the Sabarimala temple.

Sub-inspector Mohan Iyer was near the Kaliyakkavilai border where when video of him handling the crowd of agitators was shot. In the video, he is seen telling the mob: "If you're a man, come touch the vehicle," reported News 18.

The policeman has not only won accolades from people all over but has also received a citation letter by the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC ) Managing director Thachankary and Rs 1,000.