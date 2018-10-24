  • search

Video: The bonding between this little girl and her brother will melt your heart

    Bengaluru, Oct 24: Sibling rivalry is something we have heard often about. But here is a video about sibling love and it is so appealing that the social media has already been bowled over by it. A mother posted the video on Instagram and it has already received almost a lakh views.

    In the video, a little girl is seen in tears after she fails to basket a ball, because the hoop was too high for her and the big ball falls on her face, slightly hurting her. Her little brother comes running in seeing her cry and plants kisses of affection on her cheek and encourages her to give it another go, telling her she is strong. He doesn't stop there and after handing over the ball to her, lifts her from below to help her net the ball.

    My babies are going viral spreading a message of positivity, support, and love 💕 #bigbrotherlittlesister #jaxsonmora🌞 #freeleemora🌸 #family #spreadthelove #ellendegeneres #viral #viralvideos #1M @jpplus4 ***This video is being represented by LADBible Group. To use or license this video please email licensing@ladbiblegroup.com

    A post shared by Sarahanne Mora (Welch) (@sarahanne_n_clan) on

    When the girl manages to net the ball successfully in the second attempt, her family cheers her and the brother plants a few more kisses on her cheek. The cute video was recorded by their mother Sarahanne Mora.

    The video was praised by people from all over the world and even the parents were lauded for the way they brought up their kids who have a deep affection between them.

