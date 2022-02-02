Video: Tail strike, how this pilot took off despite flight tilting

Karnataka: Insulted at SUV showroom, farmer comes back with Rs 10 lakh within an hour to buy car!

New Delhi, Feb 02: In a touch and go incident, a British Airways flight was forced to abort landing the moment it touched down at the Heathrow Airport in London due to strong wind current.

The video of the landing and its immediate aborting has gone viral on the social media. The incident took place on Monday during Storm Corrie which carried wind speeds up to 90 miles per hour and left thousands without electricity.

The video was shared on Twitter by Big Jet TC and it showed the A321 British Airways Plane initially attempting a touch down on the runway. However its nose could be seen lifting upwards and the tail nearly touching the ground.

A321 TOGA and Tail Strike!

A full-on Touch and go, with a tail strike! Watch for the paint dust after contact and watch the empennage shaking as it drags. The pilot deserves a medal! BA training could use this in a scenario - happy to send the footage chaps 😉#aviation #AvGeek pic.twitter.com/ibXjmVJGiT — BIG JET TV (@BigJetTVLIVE) January 31, 2022

"Our pilots are highly trained to manage a range of scenarios, including extreme weather conditions, and our flight crew landed the aircraft safely," British Airways said in a statement.

Story first published: Wednesday, February 2, 2022, 16:08 [IST]