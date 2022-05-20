YouTube
    Video: Portion of mountain crashes near J&K tunnel collapse site in Ramban

    Srinagar, May 20: A video of a portion of a mountain collapsing near the under-construction site in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district where rescue operations has gone viral on social media.The incident occurred late on Thursday night and the rescue operation is still on. Officials said the three rescued workers have been admitted to hospitals.

    Image credit : ANI
    Several machines and trucks have been damaged in the incident.

    "Around 10.15 pm on Thursday, the audit tunnel of T3 on the highway near Khooni Nallah in Ramban collapsed, trapping 11-12 labourers of Sarla Company working there," a senior official told PTI.

    The rescue operation started at midnight and was going on in full swing with rock breakers being used to reach the trapped people, he said, adding one of the three injured have been taken to the Government Medical College hospital in Jammu.

    Union minister Jitendra Singh termed the collapse of a part of the under-construction tunnel on the national highway stretch between Ramban and Ramsu "unfortunate".

    "I'm in constant touch with DC Mussrat Islam. Nearly 10 labour workers were trapped under the debris. Another two were rescued and hospitalised with injuries. Rescue operations going on in full swing. Civil administration and police authorities are monitoring the situation," he said.

    Story first published: Friday, May 20, 2022, 21:54 [IST]
