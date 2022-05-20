What hurt the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation and why does it comment on India’s internal matters

Delimitation in J&K democratic process, Pak has no locus standi on it: MEA

Video: Portion of mountain crashes near J&K tunnel collapse site in Ramban

India

oi-Deepika S

Srinagar, May 20: A video of a portion of a mountain collapsing near the under-construction site in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district where rescue operations has gone viral on social media.The incident occurred late on Thursday night and the rescue operation is still on. Officials said the three rescued workers have been admitted to hospitals.

Several machines and trucks have been damaged in the incident.

#WATCH | A portion of a mountain falls apart in the Makerkote area at Jammu–Srinagar National Highway in Ramban near the site of the recuse operation, where a part of an under-construction tunnel collapsed late last night pic.twitter.com/SAjDhwFgol — ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2022

"Around 10.15 pm on Thursday, the audit tunnel of T3 on the highway near Khooni Nallah in Ramban collapsed, trapping 11-12 labourers of Sarla Company working there," a senior official told PTI.

The rescue operation started at midnight and was going on in full swing with rock breakers being used to reach the trapped people, he said, adding one of the three injured have been taken to the Government Medical College hospital in Jammu.

Union minister Jitendra Singh termed the collapse of a part of the under-construction tunnel on the national highway stretch between Ramban and Ramsu "unfortunate".

"I'm in constant touch with DC Mussrat Islam. Nearly 10 labour workers were trapped under the debris. Another two were rescued and hospitalised with injuries. Rescue operations going on in full swing. Civil administration and police authorities are monitoring the situation," he said.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Friday, May 20, 2022, 21:54 [IST]