YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022 Web-Stories
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Video of villagers stone-pelting at tiger cubs in Madhya Pradesh's Seoni has left Internet fuming| Watch

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Seoni (MP), May 20: Two tiger cubs were injured allegedly by irate villagers in Seoni district in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday morning and were rescued by a forest department team, an official said.

    Video of villagers stone-pelting at tiger cubs in Madhya Pradeshs Seoni has left Internet fuming| Watch

    The cubs were spotted at Pipaltai pond near Baelgaon village, some 50 kilometres from the district headquarters, by villagers who were plucking tendu leaves, and a mob gathered soon after, Chief Conservator of Forest (Seoni Circle) SS Udde told PTI.

    "The cubs, around 14-15 months old, might have come there to drink water. The villagers surrounded them with sticks. Police and forest personnel reached the spot. A rescue team from Pench Tiger Reserve arrived at around 2:45pm. In a one-hour long operation, the cubs were caged and transferred to Kanha rescue centre," he said.

    Udde, who denied the cubs were injured, said the two will be under the care of doctors at Kanha rescue centre.

    However, a video of the incident showed one of the tiger cubs limping and some people pelting stones and others trying to stop them from doing so.

    Comments

    More VIRAL NEWS News  

    Read more about:

    viral news tigers wildlife

    Story first published: Friday, May 20, 2022, 13:50 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 20, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X