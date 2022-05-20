Video of dog helping monkey to steal packets of chips from roadside shop goes viral

Lucknow likely to be renamed Laxmanpuri: Yogi Adityanath sparks off buzz

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, May 20: We have always come across stories of revenge betwwen a monkey and a dog. In 2021, two monkeys, were reportedly blamed for the killing of over 250 dogs and there was talks of gangwar between the two.

In contrast, a monkey taking the help of a friendly dog to steal a bag of chips has now won hearts of netizens.

In the viral clip, a natorious monkey is seen stealing a packet of chips from a shop by standing onhe dog's back.

The video shared by Memes.bks on Instagram with the caption: "Who say monkey and dog are not good friends."

"The monkey trying to pick up a packet of chips with the help of dog is the cutest thing you will watch today," said a twitter user.

"After seeing this i remember my friend," a user commented. "Teamworks," a second user wrote.

Since posted the video has garnered over 2,500 likes and over 29,000 views on Instagram.