    Video of a baby elephant cuddling with its keeper goes viral

    New Delhi, Jun 27: If you are a regular social media user, you will definitely agree that elephant videos are a hit on the internet. But this video of baby elephant cuddling will take things to the next level.

    In the viral clip, a baby elephant can be seen cuddling with its keeper. The duo can be seen having a fun time together. The smile on the man's face and the baby elephant's gestures will surely make your day.

    Video of a baby elephant cuddling with its keeper goes viral

    The video posted by Buitengebieden Twitter handle on June 27 has over 1 million views and thousands of likes.

    "The truth is: we are not worthy. They are too cute and pure," wrote a Twitter user.

    "God, couldn't we all use an elephant hug today!," wrote another.

    "I absolutely love elephants more than I can say , great to see that this is going on or we'd lose this magnificent animals for good ,these ppl do it for love , had I been younger this would have been my perfect job," Twitter user posted.

    Story first published: Monday, June 27, 2022, 15:51 [IST]
