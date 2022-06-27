Viral: This video of baby elephant being escorted by herd will make your day

Video of a baby elephant cuddling with its keeper goes viral

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Jun 27: If you are a regular social media user, you will definitely agree that elephant videos are a hit on the internet. But this video of baby elephant cuddling will take things to the next level.

In the viral clip, a baby elephant can be seen cuddling with its keeper. The duo can be seen having a fun time together. The smile on the man's face and the baby elephant's gestures will surely make your day.

The video posted by Buitengebieden Twitter handle on June 27 has over 1 million views and thousands of likes.

"The truth is: we are not worthy. They are too cute and pure," wrote a Twitter user.

"God, couldn't we all use an elephant hug today!," wrote another.

"I absolutely love elephants more than I can say , great to see that this is going on or we'd lose this magnificent animals for good ,these ppl do it for love , had I been younger this would have been my perfect job," Twitter user posted.

So cute omggg 🥺 — яс🇩🇿 (@Yasowdz) June 26, 2022

