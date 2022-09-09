Video: Girl cries emotionally & refuses to part with Lord Ganesha during Visarjan

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Sep 09: Ganesh Chaturthi is always the biggest and the most unique celebration across the globe. However, the last day when Lord Ganesha goes back be it from individual's home or from a public pandal is an emotional one for all the devotees. A new video that has recently surfaced is a testament to this as the Ganeshotsav festival came to an end.

In a video shared by BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma on Twitter, a little girl can be seen crying and refusing to let go of a Ganesha idol from her hand during Ganpati Visarjan. The child cries profusely on having to bid adieu to the idol, as her mother tries to convince the emotional grl. Check out the cute video below:-

But as the story goes, the Lord only goes to return back to us. Nevertheless, the parting of the deity does leave many devotees teary-eyed with emotion, whether it is from a public pandal or just at home. So seeing this little girl overcome with feelings is quite understandable.

Waiter juggling multiple plates at restaurant stuns internet: Watch viral video

What do you think of this sweet video clip? Did you too feel similarly while parting with Lord Ganesha during the Visarjan during your childhood days? Please do comment!

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Friday, September 9, 2022, 13:33 [IST]