    delhi coronavirus farmers protest republic day

    'Vicious and sinister action': Delhi court grants bail to Deep Sidhu in Red Fort violence case

    New Delhi, Apr 26: A Delhi court on Monday granted bail to Punjabi actor-activist Deep Sidhu in a second case related to the violence on Republic Day.

    Calling his arrest, right after being granted bail in the first case related to the same incident, a "vicious and sinister action", the court said it "amounts to playing fraud with the established criminal process."

    Deep Sidhu
    An FIR lodged by the Archaeological Survey of India for allegedly damaging public property during the farmers'' tractor parade violence on Republic Day at Red Fort

    On January 26, thousands of protesting farmers who reached ITO in Delhi from the Ghazipur border clashed with police, the agency claimed in its FIR registered in connection with the Red Fort violence, adding that many of them who were driving tractors reached the Red Fort and entered the monument, where a religious flag was also hoisted.

    Story first published: Monday, April 26, 2021, 12:11 [IST]
    X