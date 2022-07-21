Vice-Presidential Election 2022: Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool to abstain from voting

For remarks on Mamata Banerjee, Bengal BJP chief comes under fire

New Delhi, July 21: Mamata Banerjee-led-Trinamool Congress is likely to abstain from voting in the Vice President election, in which the ruling BJP's candidate is Jagdeep Dhankhar, the Governor of Bengal.

The TMC is reportedly unhappy with the joint opposition's decision to announce Margaret Alva's name without consulting the party.

"Supporting an NDA (VP) candidate doesn't even arise and the way the Opposition candidate was decided, without proper consultation and deliberation with a party that has 35 MPs in both the Houses, we have unanimously decided to abstain from the voting process," TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee said in a press conference.

Alva's name was announced after a meeting at the residence of NCP chief Sharad Pawar which was attended by all major opposition parties including the Congress, Left Front constituents, RJD, SP, and others.

Alva, 80, is pitted against NDA's Jagdeep Dhankhar, who resigned as West Bengal governor after being nominated on Saturday.

Former Rajasthan governor and Congress veteran Alva was unanimously chosen as the joint opposition candidate for the post of vice president on Sunday.

All MPs of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, including nominated members, comprise the electoral college for the vice president's election.

Leaders of 17 parties have unanimously decided to pick former Rajasthan governor and Congress veteran Alva as their nominee for the post of Vice President of India.

The vice presidential poll will be held on August 6 to elect the successor to M Venkaiah Naidu, whose term ends on August 10.