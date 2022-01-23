Don't do or say anything that could damage India's image: Naidu to Rajya Sabha members

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu tests positive for Covid-19

New Delhi, Jan 23: Vice President Venkaiah Naidu has tested positive for COVID-19. He has decided to remain in self-isolation for a week.

In a tweet, the Vice President Secretariat has urged everyone who came in contact with him to isolate themselves and get tested.

"The Vice President, Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu, who is in Hyderabad, tested COVID positive today. He has decided to remain in self-isolation for a week. He has advised all those who came in contact with him to isolate themselves and get tested," tweeted the Vice President Secretariat.

The Vice President, Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu, who is in Hyderabad, tested COVID positive today. He has decided to remain in self-isolation for a week. He has advised all those who came in contact with him to isolate themselves and get tested. — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) January 23, 2022

The third wave of COVID-19 is being driven by the Omicron variant. India logged 3,33,533 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, raising the tally to 3,92,37,264.

The active cases have increased to 21,87,205, while the death toll has climbed to 4,89,409 with 525 fresh fatalities.

